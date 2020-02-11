KITCHENER -- Police are investigating after a stolen pickup truck was abandoned idling in Mount Forest on Tuesday.

Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police were patrolling on Wellington Street East at around 4 a.m. when they found the truck.

They discovered that the truck had been stolen from a house on Durham Street East about three hours earlier.

The theft had been caught on camera.

In the video, two pickup trucks pull up to the house at about 1:16 a.m. A person runs up to the truck and appears to unlock it.

A couple minutes later at 1:18 a.m., the two trucks pull away.

Then, at 1:25, a pickup truck drops someone off at the house before driving away. The person approaches the truck, gets in and drives off in the opposite direction.

Police say they found that about $3,000 worth of tools had also been stolen from the truck.

The OPP is asking the public for help in finding and identifying the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wellington OPP. If you'd rather remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers instead at 1-800-222-8477.