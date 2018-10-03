

CTV Kitchener





Police are investigating an early-morning fire in Kitchener as an arson.

Firefighters were called to Columbia Forest Products on Balzer Road at 4 a.m. after the alarm went off.

When crews arrived on scene they said they saw someone running from the building.

The fire prevention officer on scene said there were multiple fires inside the building.

Windows were smashed and a pile of charred papers could be seen.

The company makes hardwood veneer and plywood.

It is now yet known how much damage was caused.



Fire crews left the scene around 7 a.m. It is now being treated as a police investigation.