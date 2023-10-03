E-bike rider seriously injured in Kitchener crash: Police
Waterloo regional police say charges are expected after the driver of a minivan struck a man on an e-bike in Kitchener.
Police said the crash happened around 3:20 p.m. on Monday on Greenfield Avenue near Kingsway Drive.
According to police, the minivan was heading east when the driver turned left into a driveway and struck the e-bike, which was travelling west.
The e-bike rider was taken to an out-of-region hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Greenfield Avenue was closed between Kingsway Drive and Traynor Avenue for several hours and has since reopened.
Police are asking anyone who witness the collision or has dash cam footage to call at 519-570-9777, ext. 8856.
