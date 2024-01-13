KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Dump truck takes out cable lines in Guelph

    A dump truck hit cable wires on Woodlawn Road in Guelph. (Jeff Turner/CTV Kitchener) A dump truck hit cable wires on Woodlawn Road in Guelph. (Jeff Turner/CTV Kitchener)
    Share

    Crews were called in to make repairs Saturday after a dump truck took out cable lines in Guelph.

    Photos from the scene show the vehicle with wires pushed up against its raised bed on Woodlawn Road at Woolwich Street.

    The driver has been charged with careless driving.

    Police said no injuries were reported.

    Crews at the scene of a dump truck that hit cable wires on Woodlawn Road in Guelph. (Jeff Turner/CTV Kitchener)

    As of 6 p.m., Woodlawn Road’s eastbound lanes had reopened to traffic.

    Police said the westbound lanes were expected to be closed for several hours.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Yemen's Houthis vow 'strong response' after new U.S. strike

    The Houthi movement threatened a 'strong and effective response' after the United States carried out another strike in Yemen overnight, further ratcheting up tensions as Washington vows to protect shipping from attacks by the Iran-aligned group.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News