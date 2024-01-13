Dump truck takes out cable lines in Guelph

Crews were called in to make repairs Saturday after a dump truck took out cable lines in Guelph.

Photos from the scene show the vehicle with wires pushed up against its raised bed on Woodlawn Road at Woolwich Street.

The driver has been charged with careless driving.

Police said no injuries were reported.

Crews at the scene of a dump truck that hit cable wires on Woodlawn Road in Guelph. (Jeff Turner/CTV Kitchener)

As of 6 p.m., Woodlawn Road’s eastbound lanes had reopened to traffic.

Police said the westbound lanes were expected to be closed for several hours.