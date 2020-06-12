KITCHENER -- Two people are facing a number of charges after a search warrant carried out in Kitchener turned up drugs, weapons and cash.

Regional police say they carried out the warrant on Thursday at an apartment on Queen Street South.

According to a news release, officers seized suspected fentanyl, meth and pills, as well as weapons and cash.

A 51-year-old Cambridge man and a 22-year-old Kitchener woman have been charged with several drug-related offences.

The charges were not listed and police did not identify the accused.

In the release, police say that anyone can report suspicious activity anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.