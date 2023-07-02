Drone shows rising in popularity in Waterloo region and beyond amid environmental concerns

As many Waterloo region residents celebrated Canada Day with fireworks displays, one local municipality opted for an electronic light show instead.

The drone show put on by North Star and the City of Waterloo drew thousands of people who were excited to see the roughly 200 machines hit the sky.

“I’m super excited, just like lots of different colours, a lot of red and white… different formations,” said one spectator.

The switch from pyrotechnics to electronic displays is a growing trend. Saturday’s show was the city’s third drone event, with the first being hosted on Canada Day in 2020.

A spokesperson for the city says their choice to use drones rather than fireworks this year was due to several factors, including protecting surrounding nature, minimizing noise and ensuring no chemical fallout would reach local water systems.

Spectators take in a Canada Day drone show at Waterloo Park on July 1, 2023. (Adam Marsh/CTV Kitchener)

North Star, which also organizes firework displays, says drone shows have become increasingly popular as they’re usually known to be a quieter and more environmentally friendly solution.

"Dogs and animals, wildlife of all sorts… drones don't affect that at all, which is amazing. So people are really into that and really enjoy seeing something different that's better for the environment," said North Star worker Annie Clarmo.

With raging wildfires burning around Canada, many cities are looking for alternatives to fireworks.

"Definitely clients from the fireworks continue on and want drones for a change for their community and events and stuff, but definitely the environmental aspect is a big part of it for sure," Clarmo explained.

North Star get the drones get ready to perform in Waterloo. (Karis Mapp/CTV Kitchener)

Reza Faieghi, a professor of Aerospace Engineering at Toronto Metropolitan University, explains fireworks can pose a risk to the environment.

"The debris can be harmful for wildlife, they emit smoke and also they emit some chemicals, but with drones there is no smoke," Faieghi said.

According to North Star, while drone shows typically carry a higher price tag – costing around three times more than fireworks – it hasn’t stopped interest in them, especially during a time when there’s heighted concerns about the environment.

"The applications of drones are emerging, they are becoming widespread in different areas and drone displays replacing fireworks could be one of them," Faieghi said.

In May, the Grand River Hospital Foundation also hosted their own drone show with North Star for their Care Never Stops Rally For Heath event.