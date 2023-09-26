Driver who killed Ont. teen, hid vehicle for 14 years, sentenced

The driver who hit and killed a Fergus 18-year-old, then hid the vehicle with the help of an accomplice, was sentenced to two and half years behind bars on Tuesday, nearly 15 years after the fatal crash.

Lucas Shortreed’s family provided victim impact statements before the sentence was delivered. Court also heard shocking new details on the police investigation.

David Alexander Halliburton pleaded guilty to failing to remain at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm or death, and obstructing justice.

His sentence also includes a three-year driving prohibition and a condition that he must submit DNA to a database.

Anastasia Marie Halliburton, who helped hide the vehicle, pleaded guilty to obstructing justice and was given a six-month conditional sentence with four months of house arrest and two months of curfew. She must also complete 200 hours of community service.

Neither is allowed to contact the Shortreed family.

On Oct. 10, 2008, Lucas Shortreed was walking home from party in Alma, Ont., when he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

From the early stages of the investigation, OPP believed they knew what type of car was involved – a 1995 to 1997 white Dodge Neon.

Officers received and investigated over 100 tips, but in 14 years, they weren’t able to find the vehicle.

Anastasia Halliburton and David Halliburton. (Facebook)

Then, on Sept. 21, 2022, there was a breakthrough in the case. Acting on a tip from the public, police searched a property in Mapleton Township, just a few kilometres from where Shortreed was killed, and seized a white Dodge neon.

A police report, released publically earlier this month, revealed the car was hidden behind a false wall inside a semi-trailer when police found it.

The Halliburtons were arrested the same day.

SHOCKING NEW DETAILS

On Tuesday, court heard the Halliburtons bought a second Dodge Neon after the crash and switched the plates.

They were questioned by the OPP twice – once in 2008 and once in 2009.

Then in 2013, the OPP asked the Halliburtons if officers could use their Dodge Neon for a media event as they continued to search for suspects in the cold case.

Police stage a media event in 2013 as they continue to investigate the crash that killed Lucas Shortreed. On Sept. 26, 2023, court heard OPP used the Halliburton's Dodge Neon, which the pair had bought to replace their previous car which was damaged in the actual crash. (CTV Kitchener/File Video)