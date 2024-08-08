Driver seriously injured in Guelph/Eramosa crash
A Listowel man was airlifted to a trauma centre Thursday after his sedan went off the road north of Guelph.
Ontario Provincial Police said it happened around 2 p.m. on Wellington Road 51.
The 29-year-old driver, who was the only person in the sedan, was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
OPP said the cause of the crash is still under investigation and are hoping witnesses will come forward.
