    • Driver seriously injured in Guelph/Eramosa crash

    Ornge air ambulance file image (Photo Cred: Colin Williamson) Ornge air ambulance file image (Photo Cred: Colin Williamson)
    A Listowel man was airlifted to a trauma centre Thursday after his sedan went off the road north of Guelph.

    Ontario Provincial Police said it happened around 2 p.m. on Wellington Road 51.

    The 29-year-old driver, who was the only person in the sedan, was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

    OPP said the cause of the crash is still under investigation and are hoping witnesses will come forward.

