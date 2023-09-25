Driver seriously hurt, charged in Wilmot Township crash

A driver who was seriously hurt in a Wilmot Township crash has been charged by police.

Emergency crews were called to the two-vehicle collision around 3 p.m. on Saturday at Bleams Road and Wilmot Centre Road.

Police say the driver was heading south on Wilmot Centre, failed to yield to the right of way, and collided with a vehicle heading east on Bleams.

The driver was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Roads around the intersection were closed until around 8 p.m. for the investigation.

A 79-year-old from London, Ont. has been charged with failing to yield to traffic.