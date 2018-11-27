

A driver is dead after his vehicle collided with a propane truck on Tuesday.

It happened on Highway 3 between Charlotteville Road 10 and Charlotteville East Quarter Line Road in Norfolk County.

Police said that shortly before 6 a.m., emergency services responded the collision.

According to an OPP Twitter post, a westbound vehicle crossed over the centre line and collided with the oncoming propane truck.

The male driver of the westbound vehicle was pronounced dead on-scene.

On Wednesday, police identified the victim as 59-year-old James A. Henderson of Norfolk County.

The driver of the propane truck, a 35-year-old male from Aylmer, and his passenger, a 39-year-old male from Malahide Township, were uninjured.

Highway 3 was closed while police investigated and the vehicles were safely removed from the scene.

Police said that the investigation was ongoing.

It was unclear what caused the crash or whether any charges would be laid.