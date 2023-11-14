KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Driver charged in Cambridge school bus crash

    School bus at the scene of crash at Conestoga Boulevard and Bishop Street North in Cambridge, Ont. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener) School bus at the scene of crash at Conestoga Boulevard and Bishop Street North in Cambridge, Ont. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener)

    Waterloo regional police say students were on board a school bus that was involved in a crash Tuesday.

    It happened at Conestoga Boulevard and Bishop Street North around 4:20 p.m.

    Police determined the driver of a Toyota SUV turned in front of, and then struck, the bus. The vehicle had damage to the front-end of its passenger side.

    No injuries were reported.

    The SUV driver, a 66-year-old woman, was charged with making an unsafe turn.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Concussion researchers celebrate new 'transformational' research program

    A new research program involving experts from Canadian and American universities will identify indicators used to track concussion recovery and will use cutting-edge assessment technology to help track the diagnosis, treatment and management of concussions across the patient spectrum.

    NASA astronauts lost a bag of tools in space. Here's how to spot it

    NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara were conducting a spacewalk outside of the International Space Station on Nov. 1 when a bag of tools drifted away from them and into space. The bag is now in orbit around Earth, and you might be able to spot it with a pair of binoculars.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News