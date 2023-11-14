Driver charged in Cambridge school bus crash

Waterloo regional police say students were on board a school bus that was involved in a crash Tuesday.

It happened at Conestoga Boulevard and Bishop Street North around 4:20 p.m.

Police determined the driver of a Toyota SUV turned in front of, and then struck, the bus. The vehicle had damage to the front-end of its passenger side.

No injuries were reported.

The SUV driver, a 66-year-old woman, was charged with making an unsafe turn.