Driver charged after woman hit by van in Guelph

A 20-year-old Guelph woman sustained life-threatening injuries after being struck by a van Tuesday morning.

Emergency services were called to Kortright Road West and Rickson Avenue just before 11 a.m. Police said in a news release that she was struck by a 75-year-old man driving a Ford commercial van.

The driver remained on scene to offer assistance, with the help of witnesses, until emergency services arrived, according to police.

The woman was transported to a Hamilton hospital.

Police said the driver of the van has been charged with careless driving causing bodily harm or death under the Highway Traffic Act.