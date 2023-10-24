KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Driver charged after woman hit by van in Guelph

    Guelph police said roads reopened Tuesday afternoon. Kortright Road and Rickson Avenue is seen here on Oct. 24, 2023. (CTV Kitchener/Dave Pettitt) Guelph police said roads reopened Tuesday afternoon. Kortright Road and Rickson Avenue is seen here on Oct. 24, 2023. (CTV Kitchener/Dave Pettitt)

    A 20-year-old Guelph woman sustained life-threatening injuries after being struck by a van Tuesday morning.

    Emergency services were called to Kortright Road West and Rickson Avenue just before 11 a.m. Police said in a news release that she was struck by a 75-year-old man driving a Ford commercial van.

    The driver remained on scene to offer assistance, with the help of witnesses, until emergency services arrived, according to police.

    The woman was transported to a Hamilton hospital.

    Police said the driver of the van has been charged with careless driving causing bodily harm or death under the Highway Traffic Act.

     

