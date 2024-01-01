Driver airlifted to trauma centre after truck hits home near Arthur

A 64-year-old from Fergus has been airlifted to a trauma centre after police say the pickup truck they were driving hit a home in the Township of Wellington North.

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the serious collision that happened Monday just before noon, on Wellington Road 16 near Arthur.

“[The truck] left the roadway and struck a home, causing significant damage to the home,” explained OPP media relations officer Joshua Cunningham.

“They were transported from the scene by ambulance and then transported from a local hospital to a trauma centre by air.”

According to Cunningham, the driver sustained life-threatening injuries but is in stable condition.

Police are still working to figure out the cause of the crash.

“Reconstructionists are going to look at the physical evidence at the scene. We’re going to collect other witness information if available and determine from that investigation whether charges are pending or not,” said Cunningham.

Wellington Road 16 remains closed for investigators, north of Wellington Road 109.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have seen something related to the collision is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.