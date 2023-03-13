Dozens displaced after apartment fire in Downtown Guelph

Dozens of people have been displaced after a fire at a mixed-use building in Downtown Guelph.

Crews were called to the fire on Wyndham Street near Quebec Street just after 1 a.m. Police said between 25 to 30 people have been displaced.

Viewer video shows smoke pouring out of the building and firefighters breaking a window on the main floor to get inside.

The fire chief called it “a stubborn fire that took a fair bit of work” to get under control.

“Our thoughts go out to anybody who is impacted by this. We know that it’s a difficult time anytime a fire happens like this that requires you to evacuate from your home,” Guelph Fire Chief Dave Elloway said. “Right now those people can’t access anything, so everything that they are doing is going to be cared for by social services… making sure that they are feed and they are housed.”

The ground floor of the three-storey building appears to be home to a marketing company, an addictions treatment centre, and previously a furniture store. The upper floors were residential units.

The ground floor of the building appears to be home to a marketing company, an addictions treatment centre and previously a furniture store. (CTV Kitchener)

People displaced by the fire are being sheltered at the West End Community Centre.

Wyndham Street from Quebec Street to Woolwich Street was closed, but had reopened as of 1:45 p.m. Fire officials, including the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal, and police are investigating.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.