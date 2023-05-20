Downtown Kitchener apartment building fire draws large emergency response

A fire at a Kitchener apartment building saw a large emergency response to the downtown core.

It happened around 5 p.m. Friday on Queen Street and required residents to evacuate.

One resident who lives on the seventh floor told CTV News he pulled the alarm and believes the fire started below him.

"I came out to walk my dog and there was black smoke pouring out of the corner of the building," said Steven Posner, a resident of the building.

A person across the street says they were on a call with their boss when the fire seemed to be getting out of control, thick smoke was billowing out of the building, and large flames were shooting into the sky.

"There was probably 15, 20 foot flames," said witness Mackenzie Keddy Brezeski. "It went up so quickly. It all happened so quickly. I think the fire department had most of it out within 15 minutes of it actually starting."

It's not clear if anyone was hurt in the fire or what damage was caused to the building.