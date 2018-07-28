

CTV Kitchener





Downtown Fergus has been transformed into a Medieval Faire.

It’s the first of its kind in the city.

The event organizer, Tala Jenkins, says it’s the perfect theme for Fergus.

“Fergus is committed to being historical,” says Jenkins. “This fits the theme of olden times that we like to go for.”

The family friendly event offers live music and plenty of activities for everyone, including swordplay and dancing.