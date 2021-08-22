Doors reopened at Trinity Bible Chapel: church officials

KITCHENER -

The doors to Trinity Bible Chapel have been reopened, according to church officials, after a judge ordered for them to be locked due to the breach of COVID-19 and public health rules.

A tweet posted to the church’s official account on Sunday shows a video of the inside of the building with a person saying “we got it back” and that they plan to start programming in September.

The Woolwich Township church had its doors ordered locked by an Ontario judge and have been unable to go inside since April 30.

In the most recent ruling, a judge said the church on Lobsinger Line must provide proof of a COVID-19 safety plan to the provincial government before the doors would be unlocked.