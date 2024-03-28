Donation push for Cambridge Food Bank
As people pick up groceries ahead of the long weekend, the Cambridge Food Bank is hoping they will buy a few extra items to donate.
Dubbed “Stuff a Van,” a food bank vehicle was parked outside the Cambridge Centre Zehrs on Thursday, with the goal of filling it with donations.
“People tend to donate more during the holiday season, and then come January and February we start to see that stockpile that we established decline,” says Sarah Tooze, development manager for the Cambridge Food Bank. “So events like these really help to keep those food donations flowing.”
Tooze says they continue to see more and more people accessing the food bank’s services.
“The demographic has certainly changed. So we’re seeing a lot of dual-income families as well as full-time workers and a lot of seniors.”
In particular, the food bank is looking for donations of cereals and sandwich spreads such as peanut butter, jam and mayonnaise. There were also bags filled with the most-needed items available for purchase at Zehrs.
The food bank also accepts perishable items like milk, eggs, cheese, meats, fruits and vegetables, but those need to be dropped off at its building at 54 Ainslie St. South.
While this Stuff a Van event wrapped up Thursday afternoon, people can continue to donate via bins at local grocery stores or fire departments, or drop donations off directly at the food bank.
Monetary donations can also be made online via the food bank website.
Donations fill a Cambridge Food Bank vehicle parked outside the Cambridge Centre Zehrs on March 29, 2024. (Krista Simpson/CTV Kitchener)
