Dognapped St. Bernard reunited with owner by Woodstock police
Published Wednesday, October 28, 2020 9:29PM EDT
Benny the St. Bernard has been reunited with his owner (Twitter: Woodstock police)
KITCHENER -- Benny the St. Bernard is back home thanks to Woodstock police.
The force tweeted about the dog's reunion on Wednesday evening.
They said Benny was dognapped on Oct. 17.
"We were able to reunite this adorable fluffball with his family!" the tweet said.
A Woodstock constable found Benny on Wednesday, police say.