KITCHENER -- Benny the St. Bernard is back home thanks to Woodstock police.

The force tweeted about the dog's reunion on Wednesday evening.

They said Benny was dognapped on Oct. 17.

This is Benny the St. Bernard! He was dognapped on October 17th, 2020 but today Cst. McMillan located him we were able to reunite this adorable fluffball with his family! �� pic.twitter.com/rAHYTElAbU — Woodstock Police (@Woodstock_PS) October 28, 2020

"We were able to reunite this adorable fluffball with his family!" the tweet said.

A Woodstock constable found Benny on Wednesday, police say.