Disc Golfers flock to Baden for big qualifying tournament

Hundreds of athletes from across the country travelled to Baden on Saturday to kick off the first round of the fourth annual Foxwood Open, one of the biggest disc golf tournaments of the year in Canada.

The three-day event features a professional and amateur division with 228 athletes registered to compete. The winner of the pro side is set to take home a $12,000 payout.

“This is a qualifier for a very large tournament down in the States that’s held every year in the fall, that’s the US Disc Golf Championships,” said Adam Hussey, the tournament director. “This is also a qualifier for the Throw Pink Women’s Disc Gold Championships and then we also have some amateur qualifying spots for our big amateur tournament as well.”

This local event is one of two qualifying tournaments in Canada for the US Championships which is happening in South Carolina this October. The top two finishers of the professional division will be heading there.

“Anyone could sign up to be in this tournament,” said Hussey. “They just had to be active in terms of being a member of the Pro Disc Golf Association.”

He added the tournament sold out within ten minutes of registration opening.

“We have some really high-level professionals here. Thomas Gilbert, he is one of the longest throwers in professional disc golf. He’s out today, really super exciting to watch him just absolutely shred the course,” said Hussey.

Organizers said the goal of the tournament is to bring awareness to the sport but, also to show off the beauty within Waterloo Region.

“We want to get folks from all over the place here in Kitchener-Waterloo. We want them to see this awesome place we live in but we also have amazing courses outside of Foxwood as well,” Hussey said. “So we want to encourage people to stick around, have some fun and enjoy the weekend here.”

With disc golf growing in popularity during the pandemic, Hussey added that there truly is something for everyone within the sport.

“The community of disc golf is phenomenal, that’s what really attracted me to the sport. I’ve always enjoyed sports because there’s a big social side of it and I absolutely love the people I got to meet through disc golf,” he said. “You can be new to the sport and it’s a great way to not just learn about it but meet some great people and enjoy it as well so please check it out for sure.”

Anyone interested in getting involved in the sport is encouraged to visit the Grand River Disc Golf Association website.