KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Demonstrators rally as public input budget meeting kicks off

    A small group of protesters stand outside Region of Waterloo headquarters on Nov. 29, 2023 ahead of a public input session on next year's budget. (Heather Senoran/CTV Kitchener) A small group of protesters stand outside Region of Waterloo headquarters on Nov. 29, 2023 ahead of a public input session on next year's budget. (Heather Senoran/CTV Kitchener)

    As councillors work to determine the Region of Waterloo’s 2024 budget, demonstrators gathered outside regional headquarters to weigh in on how they want to see taxpayer dollars spent.

    Around 10 people took part in a rally Wednesday ahead of the final public input budget meeting at 6 p.m.

    Organized by a number of groups including Ground Up Waterloo Region and The Unsheltered Campaign, funding for police services and the region’s plan to end chronic homelessness were among their top concerns.

    Acer Bonaparte with Ground Up Waterloo believes some of the more than $200 million allocated to police annually could be better spent elsewhere.

    “They [police] do have a rainy day fund. They do have the ability to operate on the budget they have, which is clearly evident with them running a surplus and instead put that money towards organizations like One Roof, which helps at-risk youth, like the John Howard Society, and the social development centre and the House of Friendship, which helps people who are experiencing mental health troubles,” Bonaparte said.

    More than 30 people are signed up to speak on a variety of issues at the Wednesday meeting, which could go on for most of the evening.

    There will be delegates representing musicians with the now-defunct K-W Symphony, the local humane society and others.

    The budget and next year’s property tax increase are expected to be finalized on Dec. 13.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'No concessions' St-Onge says in $100M a year news deal with Google

    The Canadian government has reached a deal with Google over the Online News Act that will see the tech giant pay $100 million annually to publishers, and continue to allow access to Canadian news content on its platform. This comes after Google had threatened to block news on its platform when the contentious new rules come into effect next month.

    Ontario doctors disciplined over Israel-Gaza protests

    A number of doctors are facing scrutiny for publicizing their opinions on the Israel-Hamas war. Critics say expressing their political views could impact patient care, while others say that it is being used as an excuse for censorship.

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears

    With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.

    Kraft debuts dairy-free mac and cheese in the U.S.

    The Kraft Heinz Co. said Wednesday it's bringing dairy-free macaroni and cheese to the U.S. for the first time. The company said the new recipe has the same creamy texture and flavor of its beloved 85-year-old original Mac & Cheese but replaces dairy with ingredients like fava bean protein and coconut oil powder.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News