Demonstrators rally as public input budget meeting kicks off

As councillors work to determine the Region of Waterloo’s 2024 budget, demonstrators gathered outside regional headquarters to weigh in on how they want to see taxpayer dollars spent.

Around 10 people took part in a rally Wednesday ahead of the final public input budget meeting at 6 p.m.

Organized by a number of groups including Ground Up Waterloo Region and The Unsheltered Campaign, funding for police services and the region’s plan to end chronic homelessness were among their top concerns.

Acer Bonaparte with Ground Up Waterloo believes some of the more than $200 million allocated to police annually could be better spent elsewhere.

“They [police] do have a rainy day fund. They do have the ability to operate on the budget they have, which is clearly evident with them running a surplus and instead put that money towards organizations like One Roof, which helps at-risk youth, like the John Howard Society, and the social development centre and the House of Friendship, which helps people who are experiencing mental health troubles,” Bonaparte said.

More than 30 people are signed up to speak on a variety of issues at the Wednesday meeting, which could go on for most of the evening.

There will be delegates representing musicians with the now-defunct K-W Symphony, the local humane society and others.

The budget and next year’s property tax increase are expected to be finalized on Dec. 13.