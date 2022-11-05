Demonstrators in Stratford and Fergus on second day of education workers strike

Day two of education worker rallies across Ontario saw demonstrators out in the communities of Stratford and Fergus.

Saturday was the second day of the labour impasse between the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) and the provincial government.

In Fergus, roughly 45 people came out to demonstrate against the Ford government's use of the notwithstanding clause to bring through pre-emptive back-to-work legislation to make the CUPE strike illegal.

The group gathered outside of MPP Ted Arnott's office carrying signs calling for change.

In Stratford, CUPE flags flew outside of city hall, with close to 70 people rallying with signs.

The demonstrations are being held to back CUPE contract demands for about 55,000 educational support workers.

Those rallying wore purple, which is the colour of CUPE's Ontario school boards council of unions.

CUPE does not have any pickets planned for Sunday, but political protesting is expected to continue on Monday.