Demonstration involving Eritrean members turns violent in Woolwich, one man arrested

Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a Toronto man after responding to a demonstration in the area of Victoria Street North and Shantz Station Road in Woolwich Township Saturday night.

At around 7 p.m., police responded to a demonstration where about 100 people were protesting a planned event with approximately 200 attendees.

Police say the demonstration was between members within the Eritrean community.

During the demonstration, protesters retrieved sticks and projectiles from vehicles and confronted police.

“Protesters blocked the roadway, throwing projectiles at officers. Protesters continued to arrive and entered the area through surrounding fields,” the release read.

Police say physical altercations ensued between the protesters and the attendees. Non-life-threatening physical injuries were reported. Police cannot confirm how many people were injured.

Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services were on scene and provided medical treatment to those who were injured.

Roads in the area were closed for four hours as police remained on scene throughout the demonstration to ensure public safety.

A 29-year-old Toronto man was arrested and charged with Assault with a Weapon.

Video courtesy: Brittany Watmore