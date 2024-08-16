Delayed police response to David Sherk sighting in Thorold

CTV News has learned new details about David Sherk’s arrest at a Thorold, Ont. home.

The 50-year-old was wanted for the attack and attempted abduction of a 49-year-old woman in Wellesley, Ont. The Waterloo Regional Police Service said a man tried to get the victim into his vehicle at knifepoint, but bystanders intervened. He then took off in the vehicle which was later found abandoned. Despite a large police search, the man was not found in the area.

Sherk’s name and photo were released to the public the next morning.

Police also warned that he may be armed and dangerous.

CTV News has spoken to someone who witnessed his arrest the next day in Thorold. We have decided not to identify them out of concern for their safety.

The witness said Sherk knew the person who lived on Commerford Street.

They also claimed the first call to 911 was made at 4:30 p.m.

Police, however, did not show up at the home until 6:30 p.m.

CTV News reached out to the Niagara Regional Police Service to ask why it took so long to respond to that 911 call.

“Call volume and several priority calls delayed our response,” a spokesperson said in an email. “Officers were sent as soon as they were available resulting in a successful arrest and transfer of custody to WRPS without incident.”

Waterloo Regional Police said Sherk was arrested after a brief foot pursuit.

He’s been charged with attempted kidnapping and assault with a weapon.