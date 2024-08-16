Delayed police response to David Sherk sighting in Thorold
CTV News has learned new details about David Sherk’s arrest at a Thorold, Ont. home.
The 50-year-old was wanted for the attack and attempted abduction of a 49-year-old woman in Wellesley, Ont. The Waterloo Regional Police Service said a man tried to get the victim into his vehicle at knifepoint, but bystanders intervened. He then took off in the vehicle which was later found abandoned. Despite a large police search, the man was not found in the area.
Sherk’s name and photo were released to the public the next morning.
Police also warned that he may be armed and dangerous.
CTV News has spoken to someone who witnessed his arrest the next day in Thorold. We have decided not to identify them out of concern for their safety.
The witness said Sherk knew the person who lived on Commerford Street.
They also claimed the first call to 911 was made at 4:30 p.m.
Police, however, did not show up at the home until 6:30 p.m.
CTV News reached out to the Niagara Regional Police Service to ask why it took so long to respond to that 911 call.
“Call volume and several priority calls delayed our response,” a spokesperson said in an email. “Officers were sent as soon as they were available resulting in a successful arrest and transfer of custody to WRPS without incident.”
Waterloo Regional Police said Sherk was arrested after a brief foot pursuit.
He’s been charged with attempted kidnapping and assault with a weapon.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Jacob Hoggard has begun serving prison sentence after appeal dismissed
Ontario’s top court has upheld the sexual assault conviction of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard, the former frontman for the band Hedley.
Plane crash lands on golf course near Calgary airport; pilot suffers minor injuries
A small plane with a single pilot crash landed on a golf course near the Calgary International Airport on Friday afternoon.
Downtown Toronto building evacuated amid concerns that it could collapse: Toronto Fire
A portion of Dundas Street West near Kensington Market has been completely closed amid concerns that a two-storey building could collapse, police say.
U.S.-Canada border rules: Procedural changes planned in line with law, Ottawa says
The federal government says procedural changes planned by the United States to tighten rules for asylum seekers coming from Canada are in line with the Safe Third Country Agreement.
Tiny air pollutants have been tied to premature death. What can you do to protect yourself?
Tiny air pollutants have been clearly linked to premature deaths, but there's at least one way to protect yourself, according to the lead researcher of a new study.
Boy pleads guilty to murder in stabbing death of 12-year-old girl in Toronto apartment
A boy accused of fatally stabbing a girl inside a Scarborough apartment last fall when they were both 12 years old has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, his lawyer confirms.
Large area of Montreal under boil-water advisory after 'enormous' water main erupts
About 150,000 homes are under a boil-water advisory and multiple roads are closed after a massive water main break in Montreal's Ville-Marie borough sent water spewing several metres into the air, flooding streets and basements.
London, Ont.'s Tessa Virtue and husband Morgan Rielly welcome first child
London, Ont.'s Tessa Virtue has welcomed her first child with husband and Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman, Morgan Rielly.
Jack Russell, lead singer of band Great White who was onstage during horrific '03 concert fire, dies
Jack Russell, the lead singer of the bluesy '80s metal band Great White whose hits included 'Once Bitten Twice Shy' and 'Rock Me' and was fronting his band the night 100 people died in a 2003 nightclub fire in Rhode Island, has died. He was 63.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.