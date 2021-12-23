Deceased coyote found mounted on wooden stand in Fergus, say OPP

KITCHENER -

Wellington County OPP are investigating after a deceased coyote was mounted to a wooden stand in Fergus.

In a tweet, they said a resident discovered it in the front yard of their McTavish Street home on Thursday.

OPP released several images on social media, including the stand on which the animal had been mounted.

They're asking anyone with information on this incident to call 1-888-310-1122.