Death in Kitchener no longer considered suspicious

Waterloo regional police say a death they were investigating in Kitchener is no longer considered suspicious.

Emergency services were called to a home in the area of Thaler Avenue and Kinzie Avenue on Tuesday around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

When they arrived, they found a 39-year-old woman dead.

Police have not released the cause of death.

Police on scene near the intersection of Thaler Avenue and Kinzie Avenue on Sept. 27, 2023. (Heather Senoran/CTV Kitchener)

On Wednesday around noon, officers could be seen going door to door canvassing the neighborhood for information.

At least four police vehicles, including a forensics truck, were on scene.

“There’s a townhouse complex and when we were walking by we saw three different cops, they looked like they were going around,” said Varsha Gobin, who lives nearby.

Investigators appeared to be focusing on one spot in particular in a collection of townhomes.

“One of the houses was taped off,” said Mitchell Godak, another resident nearby.

A home on Thaler Avenue appeared to be covered with police tape on Sept. 27, 2023. (CTV News/Heather Senoran)