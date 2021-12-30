Dan Mathieson won't seek re-election as Stratford's mayor

STRATFORD -

Stratford Mayor Dan Mathieson says he won't seek re-election in 2022.

Mathieson was first elected to council in 1995 and served two terms as deputy mayor before he was elected mayor in 2003.

Mathieson tweeted about his decision not to run again on Wednesday.

"I have enjoyed the honour/privilege bestowed upon me by the citizens," his tweet said in part.

I am for the first time in almost 3 decades not seeking re-election. I have enjoyed the honour/privilege bestowed upon me by the citizens. I will always be a proud Stratford resident & look forward to supporting our city as we embark on our next chapter in our amazing history. — Dan Mathieson (@Danmathieson) December 29, 2021

Mathieson, who was born in Stratford, didn't say what he plans to do next. He thanked friends, family and the people of Stratford for their years of support.