Dan Mathieson won't seek re-election as Stratford's mayor
Stratford Mayor Dan Mathieson speaks with CTV News on Friday, Feb. 6, 2015.
STRATFORD -
Stratford Mayor Dan Mathieson says he won't seek re-election in 2022.
Mathieson was first elected to council in 1995 and served two terms as deputy mayor before he was elected mayor in 2003.
Mathieson tweeted about his decision not to run again on Wednesday.
"I have enjoyed the honour/privilege bestowed upon me by the citizens," his tweet said in part.
Mathieson, who was born in Stratford, didn't say what he plans to do next. He thanked friends, family and the people of Stratford for their years of support.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario delaying return to school until Jan. 5, sources say
-
-
-
-