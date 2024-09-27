Cyclist intentionally ran off road in Guelph: police

A driver has been charged after Guelph Police said a cyclist was intentionally run off the road on Thursday.

Emergency services were called to the Arrow Road and Fair Road area around 3:35 p.m. for an injured man.

Investigation revealed the cyclist has been arguing with another man outside a nearby businesses earlier that day.

When the cyclist left the area, police said the other man followed him in his vehicle and clipped the bicycle’s front wheel, throwing the cyclist from the bike.

A 64-year-old Guelph man was taken to hospital for treatment.

A 35-year-old Guelph man has been charged with dangerous driving.