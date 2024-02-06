Cyclist dead after crash in Kitchener

KITCHENER
    A 66-year-old cyclist who suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in Kitchener Monday night has died.

    Waterloo regional police released the update just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

    Emergency crews were called to a collision between a SUV and a cyclist on Victoria Street North around 9:45 p.m. on Monday.

    The cyclist, a man from Kitchener, was taken to an out of region hospital for his injuries.

    Victoria was closed between Frederick Street and Forfar Avenue for several hours, but has since been reopened.

    Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service.

