    • Cyclist airlifted with serious injuries after Kitchener crash

    A road closed sign at Amand Drive in Kitchener on Nov. 7 for a collision investigation on Trussler Road. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener) A road closed sign at Amand Drive in Kitchener on Nov. 7 for a collision investigation on Trussler Road. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)

    A cyclist was seriously injured and needed to be airlifted to hospital after a crash in Kitchener.

    Emergency crews were called to the area of Huron Road near Trussler Road around 5:50 p.m.Tuesday for a collision involving a vehicle and cyclist.

    Police say the vehicle was heading east on Huron when the cyclist was hit.

    A 64-year-old Kitchener man was taken by Ornge air ambulance to an out-of-region hospital. The driver of the vehicle, a 39-year-old Kitchener woman, was not hurt.

    Huron Road between Amand Drive and Trussler was closed for several hours, but is open again.

    Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service.

