Cyclist airlifted to hospital after Kitchener crash

Waterloo Regional Police Service is investigating a serious crash involving a cyclist in Kitchener.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a collision between a Ford vehicle and cyclist in the area of Courtland Avenue East and Cedar Street South around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

The cyclist, a 23-year-old Kitchener man, was taken to hospital by air ambulance with serious injuries.

The driver of the Ford was not hurt.

The intersection was closed for several hours for the investigation.

Police say charges are anticipated.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who may have information of video is being asked to contact WRPS’ Traffic Services Unit.