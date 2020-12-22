KITCHENER -- Waterloo Region's top doctor says people need to cut down on their social interactions now, rather than waiting for a province-wide lockdown to start on Boxing Day.

At the region's weekly COVID-19 briefing, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said COVID-19 case numbers continue to move in the wrong direction. Dr. Wang asked people in the region to take the situation seriously, since the local health-care system is at its tipping point.

Region of Waterloo Public Health continues to report high case counts every day, and there are more outbreaks in workplaces and congregate care settings. Hospitalizations, ICU admissions and deaths continue to climb.

Tuesday marked the seventh time in the past eight days that officials have reported more than 80 new cases. Four more deaths were also reported in the region.

Dr. Wang added that there is widespread transmission of COVID-19 in the region and it has started spreading faster. She said people need to take action now to get case counts under control.

"Four weeks may not be enough to slow the spread of COVID enough to exit lockdown," Dr. Wang said. "That is if we do not start reducing our social interactions now. And if we socialize and gather even more before lockdown, thinking that it's OK for a last hurrah because we're going into lockdown, we will make it even worse for ourselves."

The first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine will be administered on Tuesday afternoon at Grand River Hospital. The first people to get the vaccine will be from Chartwell Elmira Long-Term Care.

Hospital officials said they plan to administer 400 vaccines a day over the next few weeks.

Priority groups like hospital and long-term care staff will get the vaccine first. The general public is asked to be patient until it's their turn.