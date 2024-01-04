Crossing guard reassigned after handing out candy canes

A school crossing guard in Tavistock, Ont. is looking for an explanation after she says she was moved from her usual post.

Lea Wittig said it happened after she visited her regular crossing location, while off duty, ahead of the holidays. She was dressed as Mrs. Claus and handed out candy canes to the elementary students and parents she typically sees every school day.

Wittig wasn’t aware there was a problem until she received her schedule for the new year. That’s when she found out she was assigned a different post.

Lea Wittig, a Tavistock crossing guard, with a thank you card from local students. (Stefanie Davis/CTV Kitchener)

Wittig then asked the East Zorra-Tavistock Township for an explanation.

“I emailed back and said: ‘If my post is taken away from me, then I quit because that’s my post, but I do feel like I deserve an explanation why you have moved me,’” she explained, adding she’s usually stationed at the busiest crossing location right by the public elementary school.

“[A staff member] called me and said it was because I came down to my post as Mrs. Santa Claus, handing out candy canes, which was a distraction to the kids and put them in danger.”

Tavistock crossing guard Lea Wittig dressed up as Mrs. Claus. (Courtesy: Lea Wittig)

Wittig felt the situation as safe because she was away from the street and there was another crossing guard on duty watching the children.

“If I had known it was not allowed, I wouldn’t have done it,” Wittig explained. “I feel there had to more to it, but I don’t know.”

Wittig had been on medical leave ahead of the holidays, but said she was told her post would be waiting for her as soon as she was better.

Phil Schaefer, the mayor of East Zorra-Tavistock Township, said he couldn’t share more details because it was a human resources matter.

“I can’t really discuss what precipitated anything or what is currently going on. Our staff met with Lea again [Thursday] afternoon to try to establish a path forward and they’ve agreed they’re going to meet together probably in a week or two to start further discussions again, to try to get some common ground on what we require and what the expectations are for the township and for their employees.”

MORE THAN A CROSSING GUARD

Wittig has been a crossing guard in the community for about five years. She calls her specific location, at the corner of Maria Street and Adam Street, her happy place.

Because it’s so close to the school, it’s busy and she sees most of the students every day.

“Some of them call me Grandma Lea. It’s not just that I’m crossing these kids just to keep them safe, which is the number one, but they’re part of my life,” Wittig explained through tears. “I’ve lost two children and they fill the happiness in my heart.”

Her job often goes beyond helping kids cross the street safely.

“I have children come to me in tears [saying] that they’ve been bullied,” Witting added. “On Friday afternoons, I play rock and roll and I was told by the kids that my phone is not loud enough, so I had to go buy a Bluetooth so they could hear it. I dance with them across the [street], rock to rock into their weekends with them.”

Members of the school community say they’ve seen the impact for themselves.

“You see all the kids rushing up to Lea to give her big hugs because they all love her like she was their own grandmother,” Paulette Roth said. “She is more than a crossing guard – she’s a friend to everyone.”

Tavistock crossing guard Lea Wittig, dressed up as Mrs. Claus, hugging some of her students. (Courtesy: Lea Wittig)

Kelly Berg, whose son is typically an introvert, said Wittig makes him feel comfortable.

“He came out of his shell and hugged Lea in the mornings as well. If it’s not a high five, it’s a hug or a fist bump and she’s always a smiling face. He interacts with her very well and it’s really nice to see,” Berg explained. “I think [at her location] she sees most of the kids and I think it’s necessary for her to get her posting back. I don’t think she would ever jeopardize a child’s safety.”

Wittig is hoping to get her regular position back.

“I have some health issues, but I can fight it and I can be back,” she said. “I would love to have my happy place back.”