Criminal investigation underway at Alpine Public School after teacher discipline complaint: WRPS

KITCHENER -

Officials with the Waterloo Region Police Service are conducting a criminal investigation in response to complaint about a teacher disciplining a student during class at Alpine Public School.

A spokesperson for the WRPS said they received a complaint on Oct. 22, and that they are in the early stages of their investigation.

A spokesperson for the Waterloo Region District School Board says they cannot comment on the particulars of the incident.

“We are aware of the issue and have taken all necessary steps,” said Eusis Dougan-McKenzie, the Chief Communications Officer for the WRDSB.

This is a developing news story. More details to come.