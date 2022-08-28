Crews respond to 40 acre ginseng fire near Brantford

Around 50 firefighters from multiple stations responded to a ginseng farm just west of Brantford Sunday.

Brant County said 40 acres of the farm northwest of Burford went up in flames.

The damage is estimated around $400,000.

Firefighters were called to the property around 12:30 p.m.

As of just before 5 p.m., the flames were contained, but fire crews continued to battle hot spots.

Brant County credited collaboration between firefighters and the farmer with controlling heat and limiting damage from the blaze.