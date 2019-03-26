

CTV Kitchener





Guelph Fire officials are now investigating after an abandoned house caught fire just outside of the Royal City Monday night.

Crews arrived at the scene on 7793 Eastview Road around 9 p.m. to find a fully involved structure fire.

They requested mutual aid from Rockwood Eramosa, and the fire was brought under control and extinguished.

There were no injuries to any firefighters.

The cause of the fire along with the estimate of damages is still under investigation.