Crash snarls traffic on Highway 7/8 in Kitchener

A crash Highway 7/8 eastbound snarled traffic on Monday afternoon.

Ontario 511 said two lanes were closed between Courtland Avenue and the Highway 7 and Highway 8 Split. They have since reopened.

An ambulance with minor damages could be seen on the boulevard of the highway in the area of the lane closures.

Two other Region of Waterloo paramedic services vehicles could be seen on the road.

The traveler information website says the collision occurred around 3:30 p.m.

It is not immediately clear if anyone was injured or how many vehicle were involved in the crash.