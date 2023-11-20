Crash near Ingersoll leaves one person seriously injured

A driver was airlifted to hospital Monday after a crash just outside of Ingersoll.

Shortly before 5 p.m., a car and SUV collided on Salford Road, between Pigram Road and Culloden Line, near Highway 401.

Ontario Provincial Police said one driver had “life-altering” injuries and was transported to hospital by Ornge Air Ambulance.

Damaged car at the scene of a crash on Salford Road, outside of Ingersoll, on Nov. 20, 2023. (Source: OPP/Twitter)

A second person had minor injuries.

OPP said Salford Road would be closed for much of the night, although there was no update as of 11 p.m. Monday.