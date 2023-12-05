KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Crash involving three vehicles causes Trussler Road closure

    Regional police on scene of a crash on Trussler Road in Wilmot Township on Dec. 4, 2023. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener) Regional police on scene of a crash on Trussler Road in Wilmot Township on Dec. 4, 2023. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)

    A three-vehicle crash in Wilmot Township has prompted police to close part of Trussler Road.

    Waterloo regional police were called to the scene near Oxford Waterloo Road around 10 p.m. Monday.

    They say residents can expect the closure to be in place for some time and to avoid the area.

    There is no word on if anyone was injured or if charges are pending.

