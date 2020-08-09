WATERLOO -- A person is dead after a crash between a car and motorcycle in Wilmot Township.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Notre Dame Drive and Berlett’s Road around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The man riding the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene, while the man driving the car suffered minor injuries.

The driver’s side of the car and debris from the motorcycle could be seen scattered across the road.

At the Saturday night scene, Waterloo Regional Police Service Acting Sgt. Paul Simon said investigators are still trying to determine the cause of crash and hope to release more information once next of kin is notified.