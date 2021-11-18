COVID-19 vaccines have prevented thousands of cases in Waterloo Region: Public Health

KITCHENER -

Region of Waterloo Public Health says that COVID-19 vaccines have prevented thousands of cases, hundreds of severe cases, and dozens of deaths.

The numbers and other updates were provided at a Wednesday night board of health meeting.

As of Nov. 9, vaccines are estimated to have prevented 8,284 cases, 895 severe cases, and 157 deaths in Waterloo Region.

Officials add that the uptake of third dose booster shots have been slow in the area and there are hundreds of appointments at regional clinics available.

Preparations are also underway to get kids vaccines once Health Canada approves a children's dose.

Public health says there are 48,000 children between the ages of five and 11 who will be eligible.

"By prioritizing these first doses to children, we hope to complete the first rush of children's vaccination in approximately two to two and a half, three weeks," said Vickie Murray of the vaccine distribution task force. "Then we'll be able to continue to provide a variety of vaccination options that makes vaccines easily accessible for all Waterloo Region children."

Part of the plans include setting up after school and weekend vaccine clinics at local schools. Public health adds that they're currently in talks with the region's school board to finalize plans.