COVID-19 state of emergency ends in Waterloo, Kitchener and Cambridge

The cities of Waterloo, Kitchener and Cambridge declared a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 25, 2020.

On Friday, two years to the day, all three cities rescinded that order.

They said that decision was made in "response to positive health indicators and provincial guidance."

"The state of emergency, which provided flexibility for the city to respond quickly to the pandemic, is no longer needed at this time," said Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic in a media release. "While ending our state of emergency does not mean we don't need to remain vigilant in our battle against COVID-19, it does mean we have better tools to deal with this virus and serves as a sign of arriving at a new normal where we co-exist and look forward to better days ahead."

Vrbanovic also addressed the losses and challenges the community has faced over the last two years. His full statement can be found here.

Two years ago today, I declared a state of emergency due to the #Covid19 pandemic in @CityKitchener. Today, at 930am, the emergency declaration ended.



Read my statement: https://t.co/LnUNan8DJT

Watch a message of thanks from #CityCouncil: https://t.co/GJdb2yzl6V pic.twitter.com/au1WMqyefx — Berry Vrbanovic (@berryonline) March 25, 2022

Cambridge Mayor Kathryn McGarry also echoed those sentiments a separate media release.

"The pandemic has brought great loss for so many and my heart goes out to this community," she said. "Thank you for your compassion and resilience over the last two years. While we grieve those losses, whether it's the loss [of] a loved one, time together, or milestones missed, we know collectively we are turning a corner and can heal together. Thank you to everyone who worked tirelessly to guide us through this incredible challenge."

📢 As of today, the @cityofcambridge is no longer operating under a #StateofEmergency.



📅 Exactly two years later, we've rescinded the declaration that was signed on March 25, 2020 as a result of the #COVID-19 pandemic. #Cbridge https://t.co/wHHBfrzkoN — Kathryn McGarry (@Kathryn_McGarry) March 25, 2022

Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworsky also shared his reflections on the past two years on social media.

Two years to the day after declaring a State of Emergency, today I terminated it.

Through the SOE we provided enhanced supports to the community for the pandemic.

Hear my reflections in this video: pic.twitter.com/HCxlQIcyMt — Dave Jaworsky (@DaveJaworsky) March 25, 2022

The Region of Waterloo, meanwhile, has not yet ended its state of emergency.

According to a release from the City of Cambridge, the region "has not met the criteria for terminating the COVID-19 declaration as the services the region provides continue to be supported by the declaration."