COVID-19 outbreak declared at Stratford hospital

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared in the Medicine Unit at Stratford General Hospital.

The unit has been closed to admissions until further notice.

Huron Perth Public Health and the Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance are working to contact all affected patients, families and team members. Patients are also being tested for the illness.

For now, patients may only have one family visitor per day and all in-and-out privileges have been suspended. Personal protective equipment will be required for all caregivers and family members.

According to a release from the Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance, an outbreak is declared when two or more confirmed positive COVID-19 cases have been identified among patients that could be linked to the hospital.