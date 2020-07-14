KITCHENER -- Two more cases of COVID-19 were reported in Waterloo Region on Tuesday, bringing the region's total number of cases to 1,346.

That number includes 1,179 resolved cases and 118 deaths, which leaves 49 active cases.

Eleven people are still in hospital with the virus, while 241 people—or about 18 per cent of cases—have been hospitalized at some point since the pandemic began.

One of the new cases was identified in a staff member at PeopleCare Hilltop Manor, a Cambridge long-term care home.

The region had been outbreak-free for a week when that outbreak was declared. The last outbreak was ended on July 6, when the outbreak at Sunnyside Home was declared over.

The number of tests done rose to 41,915 on Tuesday, marking an increase of 1,636. Testing numbers are updated on Tuesdays and Fridays.

That represents an average of 409 tests per day since Friday's update.

Across the province, public health officials reported 111 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

That's compared to 122 new resolved cases across the province.

There have now been a total of 36,950 positive cases in Ontario, including 32,785 resolved ones and 2,723 deaths.