KITCHENER -- The number of COVID-19 cases in an outbreak at Guelph's Cargill meat packaging plant has grown to 31, according to Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health.

UFCW Canada first confirmed the outbreak to CTV News Kitchener on Dec. 4, saying eight employees had tested positive for the disease. On Wednesday, the union said there was now 21 positive cases.

A Friday update from a public health representative confirmed the number of cases for the outbreak is now up to 31.

Roughly 40 other high risk contacts are in isolation, according to officials.

Public Health adds that the risk to the public is generally low and no actions are required from residents unless they are contacted by them.