Court date to argue Region of Waterloo's encampment eviction order set for November

The legal case for evicting residents at the Victoria Street and Weber Street encampment in Kitchener has begun.

Representatives for the Region of Waterloo,along with Waterloo Region Community Legal Services who is representing ten residents at the encampment, were in court Wednesday morning, where the judge set the process and procedures in place for the eviction application.

The date for arguing the application was set for Nov. 7 and 8, even though the region had previously said construction for the new transit hub at the site was scheduled for the fall.

The court is asking interveners or people wanting to participate in the process to submit their applications to the court by Aug. 31.

Last week, the region filed an eviction notice order through the courts and asked the judge to approve the removal of the residents and their belongings from the encampment.

The region initially told people living at the location that they had to be out by June 30.