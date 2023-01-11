Couple arrested after allegedly forgetting $11,000 worth of drugs in Ont. hotel room

A man and woman from Bracebridge, Ont. have been arrested after police say $11,000 worth of drugs were accidentally left in a Guelph hotel room.

Guelph police say officers were called to the north-end hotel on New Year's Day. Staff said they had searched a room after guests checked out and found a sock stuffed with what looked like drugs.

Police examined the sock and found it contained suspected cocaine, fentanyl, heroin and prescription opioids with an estimated value of $11,100.

On Tuesday, a 34-year-old man and 31-year-old women were arrested in another jurisdiction and returned to Guelph. Each face five counts of possessing controlled substances for the purpose of trafficking.