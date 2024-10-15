KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • County of Brant warns of scam text messages

    A man holds a cellphone in this undated stock image. (Porapak Apichodilok/Pexels.com) A man holds a cellphone in this undated stock image. (Porapak Apichodilok/Pexels.com)
    If you received a text message from the County of Brant, it might actually be scammers.

    According to a social media post from the county, some residents have received fraudulent text messages claiming they have unpaid parking tickets.

    The county says they do not contact people about overdue parking tickets or penalties by text or by phone.

    Anyone who received a text is urged to delete it.

