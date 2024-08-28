Country’s best junior golfers 'go low' in Elmira, Ont.
The best junior golfers in the country are competing this week for a national title.
Golf Canada’s inaugural Canadian U15 Championship, presented by BDO, has brought the best 78 boys and girls, aged 14 and younger, to Elmira Golf Club.
Nine provinces are represented. Representing Ontario are three local golfers from Elmira, Cambridge and Mount Forest.
“We wanted to showcase these golfers on a national level and get them competing against each other,” Rogan Doyle, Golf Canada’s amateur championship coordinator, told CTV News. “A lot of them hit it a long way and they can take some money off a lot of people.”
Individual champions will earn exemptions at their respective 2024 Team Canada NextGen Selection Camp, as well as the 2025 Canadian Junior Championship, also presented by BDO.
The top five finishers in each division will also get into two 2025 NextGen Championships.
Girls Division
Wednesday was a historic day for first round leader Evelin Li who made five birdies en route to an opening round 68.
The 4-under round also set a women’s course record at the Elmira Golf Club.
“I’m pretty shocked,” Li said. “I didn’t expect to go low today. I’ve been struggling these past few weeks but I really grinded it out.”
The Mississauga native carries a one-shot lead into Thursday’s final round.
Boys Division
Quebec’s Zack Bourgeois fired a 4-under 66 to take the solo lead after Day 1.
North York native Justin Chu sits two shots back at 2-under.
“It’s an amazing course, Chu told CTV News. “There’s a lot of challenge to it, good yardages.”
Chu is looking for his fourth win of the season.
“It would be an honour to win the first U-15 championship,” he said.
Callum McDonald of Mount Forest enters the final round five shots back at 1-over, while Elmira’s Carson Kellough sits T37 at 9-over.
Elmira Golf Club
This is the second major tournament the Elmira Golf Club has hosted in as many years.
The course also hosted the 2023 Ontario Juvenile (U17) Championship last August.
“It’s just amazing for the membership, the community of Elmira to see the best junior golfers,” explained head golf professional Adam Ferraro.
Golf Canada said the club was a perfect match to host this year’s national event, after seeing the success of last year’s provincials.
“We got to see the success of [the 2023 Ontario Juvenile Championship] and see the support that poured in from the community and the club,” Doyle said. “We’ve had great support from the volunteers.”
