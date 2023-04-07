Corey Conners, Mackenzie Hughes hit the links at the Masters Tournament

Mike Weir (Second from left) joins Corey Conners (centre), Mackenzie Hughes (right), their caddies, and their families at the Par 3 contest on Wednesday April 5, 2023 (Source: Golf Canada/Twitter) Mike Weir (Second from left) joins Corey Conners (centre), Mackenzie Hughes (right), their caddies, and their families at the Par 3 contest on Wednesday April 5, 2023 (Source: Golf Canada/Twitter)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver