Corey Conners, Mackenzie Hughes hit the links at the Masters Tournament

Two golfers with ties to southwestern Ontario are hoping to leave their mark at the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia.

Corey Conners is fresh off a win at the Valera Texas Open.

The Listowel, Ont.-native finished at 15 under, winning the tournament by one stroke, and giving Conners the second PGA title of his career.

He also finished first at the Valera Texas Open in 2019.

Conners has some work ahead of him after his performance on day one of the Masters.

As of Friday afternoon, Conners was in 80th place with eight over par.

Mackenzie Hughes, from Dundas, Ont., is also playing at the Masters.

As of Friday afternoon, Hughes was sitting at one under and in 28th place.

Mike Weir of Sarnia is currently at four over, and Adam Svensson of Surrey, B.C. is tied with Conners in 80th place with eight over par.

ON THE LEADERBOARD

Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm and Sam Bennett are currently sitting at the top of the leaderboard at the Masters.

Tiger Woods has never missed the cut as a pro in the Masters, but as of Friday afternoon, he was sitting in 50th place with two over.

Rory McIlroy’s bid to complete a career grand slam, meanwhile, may have to wait.

If the he won the August National, McIlroy would become the sixth golfer in history to win all four major tournaments.

But so far it’s not looking promising.

McIlroy’s struggled on Friday, with five over after 36 holes. That’s three shots behind the projected cut.

The 33-year-old was a favourite going into the Masters after he finished in second place last year.

-- With files from The Associated Press